The visceral fat paradox: Why even slim Indians face hidden metabolic risks, doctors reveal

In India, a growing body of medical evidence is challenging a long-held assumption: that slim individuals are metabolically healthy. Speaking at the launch of a cardiology textbook on obesity and lipid management, Dr Jitendra Singh underscored a critical concern—abdominal or central obesity may be a bigger risk factor than overall body weight.
This is particularly relevant in the Indian context, where even individuals who appear lean externally may carry dangerous levels of visceral fat, the type of fat that accumulates deep within the abdomen.
Visceral fat is not the fat you can pinch under your skin. It wraps around vital organs such as the liver and intestines, making it far more metabolically active—and harmful.
According to Dr Afshan Saeed, Unani consultant at Hamdard Wellness, this “hidden fat” is linked to a condition called TOFI (thin outside, fat inside) or metabolically obese normal weight (MONW).
Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat releases inflammatory chemicals that can:
In simple terms, a person may have a normal Body Mass Index (BMI), yet still be at high metabolic risk.
Experts say Indians are genetically and metabolically predisposed to store fat differently.
Dr Rajiv Kovil, diabetologist and weight loss specialist, describes this as the “thin-fat Indian” phenotype—where fat accumulates not just around the abdomen, but also in organs like the liver and pancreas.
This fat is ectopic (stored in the wrong places) and metabolically active, which means:
Crucially, this means BMI alone is a poor indicator of health for Indians.
Central obesity—fat concentrated around the waist—is increasingly being seen as a stronger predictor of disease than total body weight.
Even in people who are not classified as overweight, excess abdominal fat has been linked to:
This aligns with broader public health concerns in India, where lifestyle shifts—sedentary habits, poor diet, and sleep disruption—are compounding risks.
Relying solely on BMI can create a false sense of security. Doctors now recommend a more nuanced approach:
More useful indicators include:
In other words, metabolic health matters more than how you look.
Here’s where common assumptions need scrutiny.
You might assume:
“I’m thin, so I’m healthy”
“I exercise occasionally, so I’m safe”
Lack of strength training can lead to low muscle mass and higher fat percentage
Crash dieting or overexertion without recovery may worsen metabolic imbalance
Poor sleep and stress can increase fat storage—especially abdominal fat
Even fitness routines, if unscientific, can backfire.
What actually helps reduce visceral fat
Doctors emphasise targeted, sustainable interventions over quick fixes:
Building muscle improves insulin sensitivity and reduces fat storage.
Focus on fibre, protein, and healthy fats; cut down ultra-processed foods and excess oil.
Chronic sleep deprivation is strongly linked to abdominal fat gain.
Regular screening for blood sugar, cholesterol, and liver health.
Some traditional systems like Unani medicine also recommend digestive-supporting herbs such as ginger and cumin, though these should complement—not replace—medical advice.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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