There is a worrying amount of fraud in medical research

Dr Avenell avers that in her experience it usually takes two to three years to get an expression of concern or a retraction published. “The only way we get retractions is to repeatedly badger the journals over and over and over again", she says. “If you just send them a one-off email with details of all of your concerns, it’s very unlikely that anybody is ever going to do anything." Dr Bero says that many Cochrane reviewers think it a waste of time to alert journal editors about problematic studies they have identified, so they don’t bother. “Many of our authors have written to editors and just gotten no response, or the editor doesn’t do anything to retract the article or doesn’t investigate at all," she observes.