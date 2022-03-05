'There's also Omicron BA.3': What WHO says on Covid severity signals in people

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO's top infectious disease expert Maria Van Kerkhove says WHO is tracking Omicron in several sublineages and looking at their severity levels in real world
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it tracking several sublineages of Covid variant Omicron, including BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, and BA.3. The global health body is also looking at real-world data on whether, experimentally within hamsters, these Omicron subvariants caused “more severe disease" under these experimental conditions.
“I would like to reiterate that Omicron is a variant of concern and we are tracking Omicron in several sublineages. The most prominent ones that are detected worldwide are BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2. There's also BA.3 and other sublineages as well," WHO's top infectious disease expert Maria Van Kerkhove said.
She said a lot of people out there have heard of a Japanese study that came out as a preprint. “And this is the study that is an experimental study, looking at hamsters in particular. And what they were looking at is whether or not, experimentally within hamsters, there was a signal of causing more severe disease under these experimental conditions. We are also looking at severity in what we call the real world," she added.
Kerkhove said the WHO is also looking at severity signals in people. “And are we seeing any differences in severity at a population level in terms of increased risk of hospitalisation of people who were infected with BA.2 compared to BA.1? And what this evaluated from several countries is that we are not seeing a difference in the severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," she maintained.
So there's a similar level of severity as it related to the risk of hospitalisation, she said, adding that this is really important because, in many countries, they have had a substantial amount of circulation of both BA.1 and BA.2.
“And in those countries, they have not seen a change in the severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2. So in addition to the experimental study, we look at real-world data," she said.
A recent Japanese lab study had indicated that Omicron subvariant BA.2 can cause more severe diseases than the previously identified BA.1. The Japanese study which was looking at the effect of Omicron BA.2 on hamsters was trying to find out if there is a signal of severe disease. The preprint suggested that BA.2 can cause “severe disease in hamsters".
However, while looking for severity signals in humans, in terms of the increase in risks of hospitalisation among the people who have been infected with BA.2 compared to BA.1, it has been observed that there was no more severity among humans.
Key things Japanese study said on Omicron BA.2:
The crucial things about the subvariant BA,2, also known as stealth Omicron, that the Japanese team had identified are --
1) BA.2 may have features that make it capable of causing “serious illness", it shows immune escape properties just like sub-variant BA.1. Further “stealth Omicron" is resistant to treatments like the monoclonal antibody.
2) The researchers said although BA.2 is considered as an Omicron variant, its genomic sequence is heavily different from BA.1. “And, this suggests that the virological characteristics of BA.2 are different from that of BA.1," the study said.
However, the WHO had later clarified that the stealth omicron can cause serious infection in hamsters, but studies among humans show that the level of severity for both the subvariant is same.
