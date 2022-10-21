These tiny ultra-porous crystals could transform cancer treatments and more

Radiation therapy kills cancer cells and can shrink tumors, but the radiation is toxic to normal cells too and can cause side effects. Dr. Lin and his collaborators created MOFs that absorb and amplify radiation. Made with the metal hafnium and an organic compound that Dr. Lin says is proprietary, the MOFs were injected into cancerous tumors, which were then treated with radiation therapy. The structure of the MOFs allows them to trap secondary particles and photons from the radiation, Dr. Lin said. The idea is that the MOFs can enhance the effect of the radiation in tumor cells without amplifying damage to normal cells.