'They found 37 lesions, a chocolate cyst': Bindi Irwin on 10-year battle with endometriosis2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 08:28 PM IST
- According to World Health Organisation Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and/or infertility.
On International Women's Day, Australian conservationist and wildlife educator Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin, on social media talked about her ten year battle with a problem that nearly 190 million women suffer from- Endometriosis.
