On International Women's Day, Australian conservationist and wildlife educator Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin, on social media talked about her ten year battle with a problem that nearly 190 million women suffer from- Endometriosis.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and/or infertility.

Bindi in her post on Twitter wrote, "For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc."

Highlighting the often misdiagnosed health scare in women and girl, Bindi wrote, “A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn't find answers until a friend helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis".

"To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep and difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst." Bindi added.

“I'm aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There's stigma around this awful disease. I'm sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain and no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real and you deserve help. Keep searching for answers." Bindi signed off.

What is Endometriosis?

Symptoms of Endometriosis

Symptoms associated with endometriosis vary, and include a combination of:

-painful periods

-chronic pelvic pain

-pain during and/or after sexual intercourse

-painful bowel movements

-painful urination

-fatigue

-depression or anxiety

-abdominal bloating and nausea

The variable and broad symptoms of endometriosis mean that healthcare workers do not easily diagnose it and many individuals suffering from it have limited awareness of the condition. This can cause a lengthy delay between onset of symptoms and diagnosis.