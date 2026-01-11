Think iodised salt protects your thyroid? An expert explains why that’s not enough

As Thyroid Awareness Month is observed in January, conversations around thyroid health are gaining renewed attention — particularly in a country like India, where thyroid disorders are widely prevalent. In an interaction with Mint, Dr Narendra BS, Lead Consultant – Endocrinology & Diabetology at Aster Whitefield, explained why relying on iodised salt alone is not enough to support a healthy thyroid.

“For decades, iodine deficiency was a major public health issue in India, leading to conditions such as goitre and other thyroid-related disorders,” Dr Narendra said. “The nationwide adoption of iodised salt was a landmark success and played a crucial role in preventing thyroid disease at a population level.”

However, he noted that this success also shaped public perception in a limited way. “Because iodised salt worked so effectively, iodine became almost synonymous with thyroid health. Over time, this created the impression that salt alone could take care of the thyroid — which is not the case.”

The Thyroid Is More Than An Iodine-Dependent Gland According to Dr Narendra, the thyroid is a hormone-producing gland that functions through a complex series of steps. “Iodine is essential, but it is only one part of the process,” he said. “For thyroid hormones to be produced, converted into their active form, and utilised by the body, several nutrients and systems must work together.”

This is why some individuals continue to experience symptoms even when their iodine intake is adequate and thyroid blood tests appear normal.

Key Nutrients That Support Thyroid Function Dr Narendra highlighted that nutrients beyond iodine play a critical role in thyroid health. “Selenium is required to convert thyroid hormone into its active form, while iron is essential for hormone production,” he explained. “Iron deficiency is common in people with thyroid disorders, which is why anaemia often coexists with thyroid disease.”

Zinc also supports hormone synthesis and regulation, while adequate protein levels are necessary to transport thyroid hormones through the bloodstream. “Without these minerals and proteins, thyroid abnormalities can persist despite sufficient iodine intake,” he said.

Diet Choices Can Stress Or Support The Thyroid Daily eating patterns also influence thyroid function more than many realise. “Very restrictive diets, skipping meals, or eliminating entire food groups can place additional stress on the thyroid,” Dr Narendra said.

He added that diets high in ultra-processed foods tend to increase inflammation and negatively affect metabolic health — both of which can indirectly disrupt thyroid function. “A balanced, varied diet supports not just the thyroid, but the entire endocrine system,” he noted.

Why Stress And Sleep Matter Chronic stress and poor sleep are frequently overlooked contributors to thyroid-related symptoms. “High stress hormone levels and inadequate sleep can interfere with how thyroid hormones are converted and used in the body,” Dr Narendra explained.

As a result, people may feel fatigued, experience weight changes, or notice hair loss even when laboratory reports show normal thyroid levels. “When iodine alone is looked at, these factors are often missed,” he said.

When Iodised Salt Is Not The Solution Dr Narendra cautioned against using iodised salt as a remedy for persistent symptoms. “Many people assume that increasing iodised salt intake will fix issues like tiredness or weight gain,” he said. “In reality, these symptoms are more commonly linked to thyroid dysfunction, often autoimmune in nature, which requires proper medical evaluation and treatment.”

The Takeaway “Iodised salt is a starting point, not a cure,” Dr Narendra said. “It helps prevent iodine deficiency, but it cannot correct nutritional deficiencies, lifestyle stress, sleep problems, or undiagnosed thyroid disease.”