Thinking of quitting sugar? An AIIMS-trained gut doctor explains the 14-day reset

Sugar often sneaks into our diets long before we notice — hidden in breakfast cereals, sauces, packaged snacks and even so-called “healthy” foods. While quitting sugar altogether may sound extreme, an AIIMS-trained gut doctor says even a 14-day break from added sugar can trigger a surprising metabolic reset. From cravings and energy crashes to insulin response and sleep quality, the changes begin earlier than most people expect.

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently explained on Instagram why he often asks his patients to try a 14-day no-added-sugar challenge. The goal, he says, is not weight loss alone, but metabolic reset.

“Most people don’t realise this — sugar doesn’t just add calories. It hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin and liver fat quietly,” Dr Sethi wrote, adding that a short sugar break helps the body recalibrate.

The First Few Days: Cravings And Fatigue According to Dr Sethi, the initial phase can be uncomfortable. As the brain adjusts to the sudden drop in sugar intake, people may experience cravings, headaches, low energy, irritability and even brain fog. However, he clarified that this is not withdrawal, but the brain adapting to a new normal after years of sugar stimulation.

Also Read | Bharti Singh welcomes baby boy: Throwback at her increased sugar level struggles

This phase usually passes within a few days as blood sugar fluctuations begin to stabilise.

Mid-Phase: Better Energy And Fewer Crashes As the body adapts, cravings start to reduce and energy levels become more consistent. Many people report less bloating, fewer afternoon energy crashes and improved focus. Insulin response also begins to improve, allowing the body to manage glucose more efficiently.

By Day 14: Metabolic Benefits Show Up By the end of two weeks, Dr Sethi says several subtle but meaningful changes may become noticeable — clearer hunger signals, fewer impulsive food urges, better sleep quality and improved fasting glucose levels. Some people also report a flatter stomach due to reduced water retention.

“Even if the weighing scale doesn’t change much, your metabolism improves,” he noted.

Why Doctors Recommend A Sugar Reset Dr Sethi explained that avoiding added sugar for two weeks helps reduce insulin spikes, lowers sugar load on the liver and resets taste buds. It may also reduce visceral fat signalling — a key factor linked to metabolic disorders.

“This reset is especially useful if you struggle with constant cravings, bloating, fatty liver, insulin resistance, low energy or poor sleep,” he concluded.