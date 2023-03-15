A recent study has proven that a Mediterranean diet consisting of nuts, seafood, whole grains and vegetables will help reduce the risk of dementia by a quarter. Further another study has also proven that the diet will reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases in women by a whole 25%.

The science backed study supporting the Mediterranean diet has now gained popularity for people aiming to avoid life threatening diseases. The study also shows that it could pave the way for preventive treatments of dementia or cardiovascular diseases.

Let's take a detailed look

Dementia

A study published in in the journal BMC Medicine by an international team of researchers has shown that sticking closely to a Mediterranean diet was equivalent to a 0.55% reduction in risk of developing dementia.

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. There has been no cure for dementia till date.

“This new, large study adds to this overall picture, but it only drew on data from people with White, British or Irish ancestry. More research is needed to build on its intriguing findings, and uncover whether these reported benefits also translate to minority communities, where historically dementia has often been misunderstood and highly stigmatised, and where awareness of how people can reduce their risk is low." Susan Mitchell, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK

There is currently no magic bullet to stop dementia in its tracks, but eating plenty of vegetables and fruits, regular physical activity and not smoking are behaviors that contribute to heart health, which helps protect the brain from diseases associated with dementia, she added.

Cardiovascular diseases in women

Closely following a Mediterranean diet may cut a woman’s risk of heart disease and death by nearly 25%, according to a new analysis of 16 studies. In a study published in the journal Heart, it was seen that women who most closely followed the Mediterranean diet had a 24% lower risk of heart disease and a 23% lower risk of early death than women who barely followed the diet, the study found. There was also a decline in deaths from stroke, but it was not statistically significant, according to the study.

“This study adds to what is already known about the cardiovascular benefits of a Mediterranean diet but further reiterates that it can be equally as beneficial in women as it is known to be in men," said lead author Sarah Zaman, associate professor at the Westmead Applied Research Centre at the University of Sydney, in an email.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and men worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

“It’s long been known that eating a Mediterranean-style is good for your heart, but it’s encouraging to see this research suggest that when we look at women separately from men, the benefits remain," said Victoria Taylor, a senior dietitian at the British Heart Foundation, in a statement. She was not involved in the study.

Food included in Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet can not only prevent cognitive decline but also help the heart, reduce diabetes, prevent bone loss, encourage weight loss and more, studies have found.

The Mediterranean diet focuses on plant-based cooking. The majority of each meal should be fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, along with a few nuts. There is a heavy emphasis on extra-virgin olive oil. Butter and other fats are consumed rarely, if at all. Sweets and goods made from refined sugar or flour are rare.

Meat can make a rare appearance but usually only to flavor a dish. Instead, meals may include eggs, dairy and poultry, but in much smaller portions than in the traditional Western diet. However, fish, which is full of brain-boosting omega-3’s, is a staple.

(With agency inputs)