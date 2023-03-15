Cardiovascular diseases in women

Closely following a Mediterranean diet may cut a woman’s risk of heart disease and death by nearly 25%, according to a new analysis of 16 studies. In a study published in the journal Heart, it was seen that women who most closely followed the Mediterranean diet had a 24% lower risk of heart disease and a 23% lower risk of early death than women who barely followed the diet, the study found. There was also a decline in deaths from stroke, but it was not statistically significant, according to the study.