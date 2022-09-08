This Indian tree is a disease fighting superhero. Unbelievable benefits here

Moringa or drumsticks can be found in every Indian kitchen, especially used while making vegetable or Sambar. For every kid who have hated it, parents saying ‘It is beneficial for your health," is common. Looks like they were actually right. President of Green Belt and Road Institute, Erik Solheim took to twitter and shared a video by the World Economic Forum dated 2017, saying that Moringa is a disease fighting superhero. As stated by the World Economic Forum in 2017, “If plants could be superheroes, the Moringa tree would be one of them."

