This Indian tree is a disease fighting superhero. Unbelievable benefits here

President of Green Belt and Road Institute, Erik Solheim took to twitter and shared a video by the World Economic Forum dated 2017, saying that Moringa is a disease fighting superhero.
Moringa or drumsticks can be found in every Indian kitchen, especially used while making vegetable or Sambar. For every kid who have hated it, parents saying ‘It is beneficial for your health," is common. Looks like they were actually right. President of Green Belt and Road Institute, Erik Solheim took to twitter and shared a video by the World Economic Forum dated 2017, saying that Moringa is a disease fighting superhero. As stated by the World Economic Forum in 2017, “If plants could be superheroes, the Moringa tree would be one of them."
In a tweet, he wrote, “This tree from India is a disease fighting superhero."
Moringa is found mostly in India and the Philippines, however, its cultivation is increasing throughout Asia, Africa, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Listing its benefits, WEF said every single part of the tree can be eaten and has some benefits.
“Every part of the tree can be consumed; leaves and pods as food; and the seeds, bark, flowers, and roots as medicine. The leaves are highly nutritious, once harvested and dried, they contain 30 percent protein, all essential amino acids, and have abundant levels of vitamins and minerals," WEF report states. The Moringa trees can survive droughts and grow rapidly in any harsh conditions.
Uses and benefits of Moringa:
As stated by the WEF, Moringa seeds can help purify water.
The leaves of Moringa can be used as a bio fertiliser.
Scientists are now using its unique properties to treat serious illness. Its fresh leaves are crushed to release a powerful compound and then dried into a powder. This powder can treat chronic inflammation, diabetes, cholesterol, obesity and bowel disorders.
As per National Library of Medicine, Moringa oil could be a good substitute for olive oil in the diet.
Moringa leaves and pods have chemical compound, which defend it against environmental stress and pests.