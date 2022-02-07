Blood-thinning drug Heparin, which limits lung damage, can also prevent COVID-19 infection when it is inhaled, a recent study has shown. The Australian National University (ANU) study lead Professor Frank van Haren said initial results indicate the drug could be "a promising treatment" and also "a possible preventative against the virus". This drug is not only affordable but widely available in hospitals.

How effective is the drug?

Breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70% of the patients after they inhaled a course of heparin, and their symptoms improved according to the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID symptoms scale.

"There is still an urgent need for an effective treatment of COVID-19 and the early results of our trials show inhaled heparin is safe and effective," Professor van Haren said.

The findings from the first 98 patients in the studies are published in a new paper in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, ANU press release said.

How Heparin helps in COVID treatment?

Heparin is normally administered via injection to treat and prevent blood clots. But inhaled heparin has antiviral properties which work by binding to the spike proteins the coronavirus uses to enter the cells of the body.

“It effectively stops the virus infecting cells in the lungs and could also stop people from getting the virus from others," suggested co-author Professor Clive Page, from King's College London, who is co-leading the global studies.

“It also works as an anti-inflammatory drug - the medicine has the ability to calm everything down when the body is mounting an exaggerated response to the virus," he said and further explained, heparin can reduce lung damage caused by this inflammation and the immune response overdrive that we see in other lung diseases which could provide benefit to patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

Herapin can be used to boost vaccination efforts

When inhaled, heparin also shows promise as a preventative and could be used to boost vaccination efforts.

"Most COVID experts agree that vaccination alone is not going to stop the pandemic. This could really assist in poorer countries where vaccination is challenging and we think it could help front line workers who could use it as a preventative measure," Professor van Haren said.

Professor van Haren said the team was now collecting more evidence that inhaled heparin works as a treatment and prevention for COVID-19. "Once we have this evidence, heparin via inhalation could be an option to treat COVID-19 patients, everywhere, within months," he said.

