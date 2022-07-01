This meditation app relieved stress for everyone but its own employees

In recent years, Headspace has seen significant management turnover. One former staffer described having five bosses in two years because of turnover and reorganizations. Another person said they had eight bosses in three years. The company got a new chief executive officer in early 2021, only to see that person replaced by the end of the year after the merger. The upheaval took a toll: Some employees described spending time on projects only to have them abruptly cancelled, partly because people kept leaving. One initiative, set to launch on a Monday at 8 a.m., was shut down the night before, one person said. Another person said they worked nights and weekends with teammates for more than three months on a project that was ultimately canned.