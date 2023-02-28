A recent invention has enabled scientists to detect and analyse cancer directly from blood samples without conducting invasive biopsy surgeries. The device was developed by researchers of the University of Technology. Its future adoption in the healthcare industry can help in easy monitoring and treatment of the problem.

The device, called as Static Droplet Microfluidic device, can instantly detect the circulating cancer cell that can cause metastasis. The device is successful in differentiating tumour cells from normal blood cells using a unique metabolic signature of cancer.

Cancer in India

The research article on the device (novel microfluidic system), has found place in the recent journal of ScienceDirect, Biosensors and Bioelectronics. The discovery is of immense importance in India’s context as well.

A research studying cancer estimates for India in 2022, found an estimated number of incident cases of cancer in India to be 14,61,427. Which means one in nine people are likely to develop cancer. Lung and breast cancers were the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively. Among the childhood (between 0 to 14 years) cancers, lymphoid leukaemia was the leading kind of cancer. Cancer cases are expected to rise by 12.8 per cent in 2025 compared to 2020.

About the new device discovered for cancer detection

The research says that a fastly expanding subpopulation of circulating tumour cells (CTC) are the potential sites for metastasis, the formation of new tumours in other body organs, after the spread of cancer cells.

“The system successfully identified functional CTCs derived from different types of cancer patients, including colorectal, kidney and bladder cancer patients, using whole blood without any sample pretreatment process. Within 28 cases of colorectal cancer patients, functional CTCs were detected in 61.54% of patients with metastases, along with stronger invasiveness evaluated by migration/invasion distance than those from patients without metastases (P < 0.05)." said the research.

Current techniques of cancer detection

There are several techniques of cancer detection, but sometimes it gets to late to detect the cancer or the patient has to undergo a lot of trouble in the cancer detection process.According to Mayo Clinic, following are the currently existing cancer detection methods.

-Physical examination: Presence of lumps on any of your body part can be an indication of cancer. Only doctors can suggest during a physical examination if an unnatural change in skin, enlargement in an organ is an indication of cancer or not.

-Lab test: Testing samples of urine and blood can help in identifying abnormalities.

-Imaging tests: With this, doctors are able to examine patients’ bones and internal organs in a noninvasive way. Image testing methods for cancer detection includes CT scan, bone scan, MRI scan, PET scan, X-ray, etc.

-Biopsy: In this method, the doctor collects the sample of cells for testing in the laboratory. There are different ways of collecting the sample. They are generally invasive in nature as the sample is collected by using a needle and with endoscopy and surgeries.