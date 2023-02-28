This new device can detect cancer without invasive surgeries like biopsy
In a recent research published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics journal, a new device has been invented to detect cancer without opting for invasive surgeries like biopsy
A recent invention has enabled scientists to detect and analyse cancer directly from blood samples without conducting invasive biopsy surgeries. The device was developed by researchers of the University of Technology. Its future adoption in the healthcare industry can help in easy monitoring and treatment of the problem.
