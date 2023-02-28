This new device can detect cancer without invasive surgeries like biopsy

A research studying cancer estimates for India in 2022, found an estimated number of incident cases of cancer in India to be 14,61,427. Which means one in nine people are likely to develop cancer. Lung and breast cancers were the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively. Among the childhood (between 0 to 14 years) cancers, lymphoid leukaemia was the leading kind of cancer. Cancer cases are expected to rise by 12.8 per cent in 2025 compared to 2020.