Even though many have been dismissing Omicron symptoms as mild cold and flu, the infection caused by the COVID variant can't be taken too lightly. Experts have fairly pointed out, ‘there is not enough data yet to suggest what kind of long-term impact Omicron can have upon us’ and hence, as of now, it is prudent to be mindful of our actions so that we don't develop lingering symptoms post-recovery.

