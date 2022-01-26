This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apart from mild fever, scratchy throat and clogged nose, several patients who have been infected with Omicron have complained of back-breaking pain that persists even after recovery.
Even though many have been dismissing Omicron symptoms as mild cold and flu, the infection caused by the COVID variant can't be taken too lightly. Experts have fairly pointed out, ‘there is not enough data yet to suggest what kind of long-term impact Omicron can have upon us’ and hence, as of now, it is prudent to be mindful of our actions so that we don't develop lingering symptoms post-recovery.
What is causing this pain?
Explaining the reasons for the pain, Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, pointed out earlier this month, myalgias (muscle pain) is quite common for viral infections. And, COVID is no exception.
“But we are seeing more cases of back pain with Omicron even after recovery which patients label as weakness. However, since data on Omicron is limited and gene sequencing is costly, the reason is "difficult to explain."
How to recover from the pain?
After the initial recovery from COVID, it is not advisable to exert your body too much mostly to prevent post-recovery myalgia. Give yourself time to heal fully. Rest and continue hydrating enough.
Post-COVID syndrome is real and it is important that patients should pay heed to recover the body.
Why cannot be Omicron can be dismissed as a mild infection?
Even though symptoms may be mild for Omicron, the possibilities of long COVID cannot be crossed out. “May be it is too early to know what the prolonged symptoms related to Covid might be for a new variant omicron," Chafle had pointed out.
"Even in mild cases, any Covid patient may suffer from long-term residual symptoms. The understanding of the duration or how long this condition lasts is still not completely clear. It has been described that the condition can last three months, some have described as long as six months and potentially up to nine months," adds the expert.
