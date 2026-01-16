This small post-meal habit can help lower blood sugar, says AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist

A small change to daily routine — rather than a strict diet overhaul — may help improve blood sugar control, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard University and Stanford University.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr Sethi highlighted a simple lifestyle habit that can help regulate glucose levels naturally: taking a short walk after meals. He said many people assume blood sugar management requires restrictive diets, calorie tracking or intensive workouts, but evidence increasingly shows that light movement at the right time can have a meaningful impact.

A simple habit with wide benefits According to Dr Sethi, a brief post-meal walk can be particularly useful for people dealing with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, weight gain, abdominal fat and frequent sugar cravings. “Blood sugar control is not only about what you eat, but also about what you do after eating,” he noted.

The science behind it is straightforward. When large muscles — especially those in the legs — are activated through walking, they draw glucose directly from the bloodstream to use as energy. This process helps lower post-meal blood sugar spikes without placing additional demand on insulin.

Lower glucose levels in the blood also mean reduced insulin release. Over time, this can help limit fat accumulation in the liver, a key concern for people with metabolic conditions such as fatty liver disease.

Why timing matters Dr Sethi recommends walking for around 10 minutes after meals. The pace does not need to be fast, and there is no requirement for a structured exercise routine. Even gentle movement — walking around the house or within a small space — can be effective if done consistently after eating.

Potential benefits of this habit include more stable blood sugar levels, fewer energy crashes, reduced insulin spikes, lower risk of fat storage around the abdomen and improved overall metabolic health.

“You don’t need gym sessions or step targets for this to work,” he explained. “Just a short walk after meals allows your muscles to help clear sugar from the blood naturally.”

While this approach does not replace medical treatment or personalised dietary advice, experts say it can be a useful addition to daily routines, especially for those looking for manageable ways to support blood sugar control alongside existing care plans.