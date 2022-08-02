This summer’s been heavy. Walking can help us lighten up

Not all stress is bad, of course. Stress in small spurts—called acute stress—is crucial to our survival. When we perceive a threat, such as a car barreling toward us or a critical work deadline, our brains prompt the adrenal glands to release the hormone epinephrine, also known as adrenaline. That makes the heart pump faster, moving blood to muscles; breathing quickens, sending extra oxygen to the brain; and a glucose surge gives the body a burst of energy. The response heightens our senses and makes us more alert.

