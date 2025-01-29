A recent Harvard study has identified one superfood that enhances brain health while also reducing the risk of dementia in those who consume it daily. This kitchen staple is a cornerstone of a brain-healthy diet, thanks to its powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
This superfood is Olive oil.
According to a 2024 Harvard study, participants who consumed at least 7 grams of olive oil per day, regardless of genetic predisposition and overall diet, had a 28 per cent lower risk of dementia-related death than those who never or rarely consumed olive oil.
These are among the few benefits of olive oil. Others include gut health and energy boost, appetite regulation, hormonal balance, and skin health.
Sogol Ash, a medical professional who specializes in disease prevention and longevity, often prescribes the Mediterranean diet to her patients because of its extensively studied cognitive benefits. Olive oil is essential to it.
Here's how Sogol Ash says she incorporates olive oil into her daily life:
