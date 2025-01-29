A recent Harvard study has identified one superfood that enhances brain health while also reducing the risk of dementia in those who consume it daily. This kitchen staple is a cornerstone of a brain-healthy diet, thanks to its powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

This superfood is Olive oil.

According to a 2024 Harvard study, participants who consumed at least 7 grams of olive oil per day, regardless of genetic predisposition and overall diet, had a 28 per cent lower risk of dementia-related death than those who never or rarely consumed olive oil.

Why is olive oil so important for brain health? Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats, which support brain cell integrity and function.

It contains powerful antioxidants like polyphenols that reduce brain inflammation and oxidative stress.

Olive oil supports cognitive function and may help prevent age-related decline.

It also helps protect against neurodegenerative diseases. Olive oil is linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

It also enhances blood flow to the brain and promotes vascular health, ensuring optimal oxygen and nutrient delivery.

These are among the few benefits of olive oil. Others include gut health and energy boost, appetite regulation, hormonal balance, and skin health.

How can you add Olive oil to your diet every day? Sogol Ash, a medical professional who specializes in disease prevention and longevity, often prescribes the Mediterranean diet to her patients because of its extensively studied cognitive benefits. Olive oil is essential to it.

Here's how Sogol Ash says she incorporates olive oil into her daily life:

Take a shot — one to two tablespoons — of high-quality, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, either first thing in the morning or as a mid-afternoon boost. To enhance the flavour, you can add a squeeze of lemon juice or a pinch of turmeric for an extra antioxidant kick.

As in the Mediterranean diet, you can snack on sliced cucumbers with a drizzle of olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt.

