Long COVID symptom: This sensation on skin can bother you for months

Long COVID risks are real and such complications will be a part of our future regardless of which variant one has been infected with, World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified last week. And as studies are being conducted on the topic, more facts regarding its symptoms and severity are coming to light. Recent researches have revealed that post-COVID complications increase the risks of heart ailments, vasculitis and other severe diseases. Apart from symptoms like brain fog, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste that are commonly known, many patients are also complaining of skin-related issues that might be a cause of concern.

What are the skin-related symptoms for long COVID? Many patients who have been infected with COVID have been complaining of a tingling sensation on their skin long after the initial recovery. Such patients say they often experience prickling, tingling or numbness if they have been sitting in the same position for a long time. The sensations are acute in hands, arms, legs and feet.

Such sensations are known as paresthesia and it is caused by putting excessive pressure on the nerve that supplies blood to a limb. However, this goes away when you start moving. In case, if you are suffering from long COVID, such sensations can persist for much longer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the most common symptoms of long COVID? Brain fog, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell are well-known symptoms of post-COVID complications. But, recent studies have shown that it can cause more severe diseases like heart attack, strokes, vasculitis and other nerve-related ailments.

Last week, WHO officials said that the long-term effects of the coronavirus can be critical, affecting every part of your body.

When people talk about COVID, they think of it as an upper respiratory disease, but it is more of systemic disease. Literally, it was affecting every part of the cardiovascular system one year down and later, said WHO official Dr. Abdi Mahamud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can chances of long COVID be reduced? Last week, UK Health Security Agency said that vaccination helps in reducing the chances of long COVID and also, several patients have shown improvement in Long Covid symptoms after taking the vaccine. UKHSA statement is based on as many as 15 studies on the topic.

"For most people symptoms of long COVID are short-lived and resolve over time," said Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at UKHSA said and added, "But for some, symptoms can be more severe and disrupting to their daily lives."

"These studies add to the potential benefits of receiving a full course of the COVID-19 vaccination," Ramsay added.