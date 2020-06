Those with mild symptoms can come out of isolation: WHO

On 27 May, WHO published updated interim guidance on the clinical management of covid-19 and provided updated recommendations on the criteria for discharging patients from isolation. The updated criteria reflected recent findings that patients who do not show symptoms any longer may still test positive for covid-19 by RT-PCR for many weeks. Despite this positive test result, these patients are not likely to be infectious and, therefore, are unlikely to be able to transmit the virus to another person, it said.