Threat posed by Omicron depends on 3 key questions, says WHO. Read here

The overall threat posed by Omicron COVID-19 variant largely depends on three key questions -– its transmissibility; how well the vaccines and prior COVID infection protect against it, and how virulent the variant is as compared to other variants, World Health Organization (WHO) said. Further it pointed out that the new variant should not be dismissed as mild as sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm health systems.

