Three dead from Hantavirus on cruise ship, WHO confirms: Symptoms, causes and what you need to know

At least three passengers aboard the MV Hondius, an international cruise ship sailing from South America toward the Canary Islands, have died following suspected infections of hantavirus, a rare family of rodent-borne viruses that rarely appears in maritime settings. The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the deaths on Sunday, noting that one case had been verified through laboratory testing, with five additional suspected cases under investigation.

Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship in Atlantic Ocean kills 3, WHO says

South Africa's National Department of Health confirmed that passengers were receiving care in South African medical facilities "following serious health complications arising from undiagnosed severe acute respiratory infection," according to department spokesman Foster Mohale. One of the survivors remained in intensive care in the country as of Sunday.

What Is Hantavirus? The Rodent-Borne Infection Explained Hantavirus refers to a family of viruses primarily carried by rodents and transmitted to humans most commonly through the inhalation of particles from dried deer mouse droppings or urine. It is not a new pathogen, but it remains relatively rare: the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded just 890 confirmed cases in the United States between the start of surveillance in 1993 and the end of 2023.

Also Read | Man in China dies due to hantavirus, people frantic on social media

The infection progresses in two stages. Initially, it resembles influenza, producing fever, chills, body aches and headaches. As the disease advances, respiratory symptoms emerge, and in severe cases, patients develop shortness of breath followed by lung or heart failure. There is currently no approved vaccine for hantavirus and no specific antiviral cure; treatment is largely supportive.

The virus entered wider public consciousness last year when Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, died from its effects.

The MV Hondius Voyage: How the Outbreak Unfolded The MV Hondius, carrying approximately 150 passengers from multiple countries, departed Ushuaia in Argentina roughly three weeks ago bound for the Canary Islands. Its route took it through mainland Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan, St Helena, Ascension Island and Cape Verde, according to Mohale.

Also Read | Gene Hackman's wife Betsy researched THIS online days before hantavirus death

Among the first to fall ill was a 70-year-old male passenger who developed fever, headache, abdominal pain and diarrhoea. He died upon arrival at St Helena Island; his remains were awaiting repatriation to the Netherlands at the time of reporting. His 69-year-old wife also became ill aboard the vessel and subsequently collapsed at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa whilst attempting to fly home to the Netherlands. She was taken to a nearby health facility, where she died.

A third patient, a British national, became ill during the leg of the voyage between St Helena and Ascension Island. He was transferred from a hospital in Ascension to a private health facility in Sandton, South Africa, where laboratory results confirmed a positive diagnosis of hantavirus.

South African authorities are conducting contact tracing in coordination with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and Gauteng Health authorities. "There is no need for the public to panic because only two patients from the cruise ship have been within our borders," Mohale said, adding that the "World Health Organization is coordinating a multicountry response with all affected islands and countries to contain further spread of the disease."

Could Hantavirus Spread Between People? What Experts Say What makes this outbreak particularly unusual is not just its setting but the possibility that the virus may have spread between individuals. Ordinarily, hantavirus is not considered a communicable disease between humans. The sole documented exception is the Andes virus, found in South America, which the CDC identifies as the only hantavirus strain known to transmit from person to person.

Given that the MV Hondius had recently been in South American waters, experts say that possibility cannot be ruled out.

Also Read | California health alert: Hantavirus claims 3 lives in Mammoth Lakes

Emily Abdoler, a doctor and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School, said the case raised serious and unfamiliar questions. "I don't know of any other cases reported on a cruise ship before," she said. Noting that the ship had recently been in South America, she acknowledged that human-to-human spread was a possibility. "This is not a common infection, but it's even less common to have the human spread raised as a possibility," she added. "Six people sick on a cruise ship -- I've never heard of that from this kind of infection."

Possible origins of the virus include rodent droppings on the ship itself or at one of the ports where it docked. Investigators have not yet formally identified the source of the infection.

Hantavirus Symptoms: What to Watch For The early symptoms of hantavirus infection closely mirror those of influenza, which can make initial diagnosis difficult. Key signs include: fever, chills and fatigue in the early stage, followed by intense headaches and muscle aches. As the infection progresses, patients may experience coughing, shortness of breath and a sensation of tightness in the chest. In its most severe form, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome can result in respiratory failure requiring intensive care.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to rodent droppings or urine, particularly in enclosed or rural environments, and who subsequently develops these symptoms, should seek medical attention immediately and inform their doctor of the potential exposure.

Is There a Hantavirus Vaccine? At present, no approved vaccine exists for hantavirus in most countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. Prevention relies primarily on reducing contact with rodents and their habitats, avoiding dusty areas where rodent droppings may be present, and using appropriate protective equipment when cleaning areas with potential rodent activity.