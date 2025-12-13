From thyroid to perimenopause: Hormonal reasons behind ‘sudden’ weight gain and irritability among women in 30s

Many Indian women, if not women in general, experience sudden weight gain or mood swings in their 30s. While such changes may occur anytime, when they appear in this period of life, they may have a deeper cause. The two most likely culprits for such changes are perimenopause and thyroid disorder. But it can be difficult to know which one it is exactly.

According to a study cited by fluentinhealth.com, around 13-15 per cent of middle-aged Indian women suffer from subclinical hypothyroidism. This is a condition that is hard to diagnose, as many of its symptoms overlap with those of perimenopause, causing a great deal of confusion.

What is perimenopause? Perimenopause is a transitional phase where a woman is moving towards menopause. This condition may begin as early as the mid-30s. The most common symptoms of this condition include fatigue, mood swings, brain fog, weight changes and irregular periods.

During perimenopause, a decrease in the levels of oestrogen can disrupt the way the body works with thyroid hormones. Low progesterone levels, also an effect of perimenopause, can also disrupt the normal functioning of thyroid hormones.

The fact that perimenopause can tamper with the functioning of the thyroid means that existing or latent thyroid conditions may get exacerbated by this phenomenon. This can lead to thyroid disorders which are themselves harmful.

This dovetailing of thyroid malfunction and perimenopause means that finding what came first or what was the trigger is even more complicated.

Weight gain and mood swings Weight gain in the 30s and instability in mood are effects of thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. However, they can also occur due to a decrease in oestrogen or progesterone levels, which happens due to perimenopause. So, if one is experiencing such symptoms, getting tested and getting to the root cause is most important.

According to Women’s Health Network, the sudden appearance of belly fat at the beginning of perimenopause is due to the body’s attempts to make up for low oestrogen. The visceral fat that constitutes the belly fat is rich in oestrogen, hence the body starts generating more of it to overcome the shortage.

Hence, it becomes important for women to seek professional help and treat this condition. Medications are available for treating these hormonal imbalances. Lifestyle changes may also be needed to overcome challenges that the body presents. Consultation with a reliable doctor becomes a necessity.

FAQs What is perimenopause? Perimenopause is a condition that occurs as a woman nears menopause.

Which hormones are chiefly affected by perimenopause? Oestrogen and progesterone are the hormones that are majorly affected by this condition.