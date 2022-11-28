TikTok promotes toxic diet culture among teens, young adults: Study

The study is the first to look at TikTok content on a scale related to nutrition and body image. The conclusions are based on a thorough analysis of the top 100 videos from 10 trending hashtags for nutrition, food, and weight, which were then coded for major themes. When the study started in 2020, each of the 10 hashtags had more than a billion views; the hashtags chosen have increased significantly as TikTok's user base has grown.