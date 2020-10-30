Tiny brain implants hold big promise for immobilized patients

Experimental devices are still bulky, limiting their real-world use, and would require major brain surgery. Researchers are looking at other means to access brain activity—for example, through noninvasive sensors placed on the skull or in the ear or through the brain’s large blood vessels, where sensors can be placed. That increases the distance between the brain cells and the sensors, though, which affects the resolution of the recordings and so can limit the accuracy and types of tasks the technology can help patients with.