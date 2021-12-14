To fight the global Covid-19 pandemic, we need a global game plan

There is, of course, much good news to celebrate. Vaccines were developed—and large numbers of doses delivered—far more quickly than most could have imagined. Even after waning immunity, those who have gotten boosters have immunity levels restored to over 90%. Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech predict custom Omicron-preventing mRNA vaccines could be ready by spring. Diagnostics are better, PCR tests can detect all variants, rapid tests are improving, viral sequencing keeps uncovering the virus’s secrets, and finally, treatments are arriving in the form of new antiviral pills from Merck and especially Pfizer (whose Paxlovid appears to be a game-changer). Both seem to reduce the risk of serious illness after exposure and can be used for outbreak control.