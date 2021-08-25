Like many toddlers, one-year old Asher Subramanyam is capable of bending the household to his routines and rituals.

The Connecticut tot demands that all visitors wash their hands before leaning down for a hug. There are no exceptions, as his grandparents found out on a recent visit.

“He would motion for them to wash their hands or he would come over and pretend to give them hand sanitizer," says Asher’s father, Dr. Venkat Subramanyam.

Covid-19 has created a sub-generation of children hard-wired for hygiene. Little ones have picked up all the pandemic-related behaviors grown ups have adopted for the last 18 months—or for as long as many tykes have been around.

Since birth, Autumn Barron’s 11-month old daughter has watched wide-eyed as temperatures are checked at restaurants and doctor’s offices. Ms. Barron, a Texas homemaker, says her daughter plays with the family’s thermometer as if it is a toy. Trips to the doctor, once a mainstay of childhood dread, are instead a highlight because of the prospect of a new temperature check from the child’s favorite medical device. “She likes that it lights up and makes a little beeping noise," Ms. Barron says.

Sheelah McCaughan, a children’s book author in Lacey, Wash., says that her two-year-old son, Gardner, went through a phase where he loved playing with hand sanitizer and helping to wipe off surfaces. Now he’s turned his affections to grocery delivery service Instacart Inc., which received a boom in sales as more Americans shopped online for food.

Instacart was one of Gardner’s first ords, Ms. McCaughan says. The family regularly receives an early warning on incoming arrivals, because Gardner runs to the front door screaming “Instacart!" as soon as he sees one of the service’s delivery workers approaching.

When Alba Mayorga, a design recruiter in the San Francisco area, went out to dinner with friends in June, she noticed her one-year old son using a napkin to thoroughly clean the table, the top of the booth behind him and even his mother’s shoulder.

Ms. Mayorga doesn’t discourage the habit, particularly when it saves her work, such as when her son cleans his own high chair. In fact she wouldn’t mind if he expanded his self-assigned responsibilities. “He doesn’t clean his toys," she says.

How long the behavior will last is an open question. Some now-common practices, such as washing hands and covering mouths while coughing, grew in popularity in the wake of public-health campaigns during the 1918 influenza pandemic, says Dr. Howard Markel, a University of Michigan medical historian.

A modified version of coughing and sneezing—shielding the nose and mouth with an elbow, to reduce spreading viruses via hand contact—gained traction around the time of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, he says.

Some children have formed habits and lost them just as quickly. Lily, the two-year old daughter of Los Angeles homemaker Rebecca Alcazar, earlier loved wearing a mask to match her father, her mother says. The novelty wore off when the family started going on more outings, and were required to don masks more frequently.

Ms. Alcazar says she now must negotiate with Lily to wear a mask by dangling promises like a shopping outing or pancake breakfasts. Some light pressure can be effective, as Ms. Alcazar will point out to Lily that grown-ups wear masks.

“It’s a lot of loud excitement and hyping," Ms. Alcazar says.

Parents say they are trying to be realistic about their childrens’ long-term commitment to sanitation.

Ms. Mayorga says that her son’s penchant for wiping strange surfaces hasn’t turned him off from a timeless toddler pastime: Putting random objects in his mouth.

“He’s always going to get germs, one way or another," she says.

