Toddlers can’t shake pandemic habits. Parents are rattled

Since birth, Autumn Barron’s 11-month old daughter has watched wide-eyed as temperatures are checked at restaurants and doctor’s offices. Ms. Barron, a Texas homemaker, says her daughter plays with the family’s thermometer as if it is a toy. Trips to the doctor, once a mainstay of childhood dread, are instead a highlight because of the prospect of a new temperature check from the child’s favorite medical device. “She likes that it lights up and makes a little beeping noise," Ms. Barron says.