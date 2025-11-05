Top diet secrets for a healthy liver: Doctor reveals foods that heal, protect, and detox naturally

The liver is a critical organ that plays an important role in maintaining overall health. It acts as a natural filter, removing toxins from the blood so that harmful substances do not accumulate and cause problems. The liver also helps control blood sugar levels, which keeps our energy steady throughout the day. Additionally, it is important for blood clotting, which allows us to heal from injuries. To take care of your liver, eat a diet rich in antioxidants, fibre, and nutrients that aid in fat metabolism and overall health. This will help your liver function optimally and enhance your body's overall strength and energy.

What is the best food to eat to cleanse the liver? Here are three types of foods that can help heal, protect, and clean your liver:

1. Fibre-rich and gut-friendly foods Gut and liver health are directly connected for a healthier link. Dr Batra recommends the following food items:

Oatmeal and whole grains: Beta-glucan in oats helps bind to bile acids and cholesterol in the gut, reducing the burden on the liver. Fibre also promotes regularity, ensuring toxins are eliminated efficiently.

“Berries (blueberries, strawberries) another natural source that is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that protect the liver cells and modulate the gut microbiota, which indirectly reduces the load of toxins reaching the liver”, Dr Archana Batra dietitian and certified diabetes educator tells Health Shots.

Nuts and seeds: Consuming both of these offers a healthy source of fats and fibre. Walnuts, especially in this case, are a good source of L-arginine, which assists the liver in detoxifying ammonia. 2. Detoxification process The mentioned foods contain compounds that actively and directly support phases 1 and 2 of the liver detoxification pathways. These include:

Cruciferous vegetables include sprouts, broccoli, and cauliflower. Rich in glycosylates, which the body converts into compounds like indole-3-carbinol and isothiocyanates, that together help in boosting the filtration process of the liver.

Garlic and onions: Both of these contain sulfur compounds that help protect the liver from toxic damage.

Turmeric: Known for its healing properties, it's an active compound that helps in reducing liver inflammation and repairing the damaged liver cells. 3. Protective and healing food This category of food contains antioxidants and fats that protect liver cell membranes and reduce oxidative stress. Examples are:

Avocados and olives: These are excellent sources of monounsaturated fats, which help reduce inflammation. Additionally, these products contain vitamins that help protect the liver from cellular damage.

Fatty fish: High in Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), which are potent anti-inflammatories. They help reduce liver fat, a key concern in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and improve liver enzyme levels.

Green tea is rich in catechins, particularly EGCG, which helps reduce fat accumulation in the liver and improve overall liver function. Dr Archana Batra explains that the concept of "detoxifying" the liver should be viewed as supporting its natural, ongoing functions through excellent nutrition, not through supplements or crash diets.