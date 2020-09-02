Top Russian leaders get inoculated with covid vaccine: Report

Two top Russian leaders have got themselves inoculated with Sputnik V covid vaccine just a month or two before mass vaccination of high-risk groups starts, news reports said. Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky has been injected with the covid vaccine developed in Russia, a party leader told TASS.

The Liberal Democratic Party leader became a volunteer of major post-registration clinical trials of the vaccine, which has been developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology, the party leader said.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to license a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite, launched by the Soviet Union. But western experts have warned against its use until all internationally approved testing and regulatory steps have been taken. The vaccine is undergoing Phase 3 trials.

Sputnik News also reported that Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov had been inoculated with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Russian officials have said that from this month, doctors and teachers will be among the first to be offered the jab on a voluntary basis.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said mass vaccination of high-risk groups will begin in November-December.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed that one of his daughters had been inoculated with the vaccine. “I know it has proven efficient and forms a stable immunity, and I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests," Putin had said. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated