Top US scientist Anthony Fauci says vaccines can adjust to virus variants

Washington: Dr Anthony Fauci says there's reason to be concerned about the impact of some coronavirus mutations on vaccines, but scientists have plenty of options for adjustments to maintain the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.

However, Fauci stressed the level of protection provided was still well within what he called the "cushion" of vaccine effectiveness.

Fauci says one vaccine that's still in testing is being measured for effectiveness against the South African variant and another strain that has emerged in Brazil. He called that a promising development.

