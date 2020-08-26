Traditional medicines dominate covid-19 vaccine trials over allopathic

“It seems that the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) is making reasonable efforts to encourage researchers to explore these products for covid-19. This is a good sign of future integration between allopathic and AYUSH system, as the practitioners from both streams are working together for the first time," said Jaykaran Charan, department of pharmacology at AIIMS Jodhpur also author of the study.