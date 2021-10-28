Treatment of covid-19 with fluvoxamine reduces risk of prolonged hospitalization: study

The authors acknowledge some limitations in the study. Although fluvoxamine is widely available, it is not on the WHO Essential Medicines List. A closely related SSRI, fluoxetine, is on this list, and it is now crucial to establish if these drugs can be used interchangeably for covid-19, as well as determining whether combining fluvoxamine with other drugs will provide a larger treatment effect. Additionally, the authors note that the use of interventions, including fluvoxamine, to prevent progression of illness and hospitalisation is critically dependent on reliably identifying individuals at highest risk of deterioration in the early stages of covid-19 infection.