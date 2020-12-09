Trial results of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose covid vaccine expected next month

Johnson & Johnson could obtain late-stage trial results of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing earlier than expected, its chief scientist, Paul Stoffels, said on Tuesday. Results are expected in late January. The US company last month said it was hoping to have all the data needed to seek U.S. authorisation by February or earlier.

This development has added to the optimism about covid vaccine rollouts after UK became the first country on Tuesday to administer Pfizer covid vaccines.

This development has added to the optimism about covid vaccine rollouts after UK became the first country on Tuesday to administer Pfizer covid vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson's covid vaccine candidate is a single-dose vaccine, whereas the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and another under development by AstraZeneca all require two shots several weeks apart.

Johnson & Johnson also said it plans to provide 500 million doses of its vaccine for poor countries once results of clinical trials are announced by the end of January.

It plans to sell the vaccine at cost price and will provide the doses to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the group's scientific director Paul Stoffels told a virtual round table in Geneva.

The vaccine is currently undergoing final-stage clinical trials involving 60,000 participants at more than 200 locations in the US and other countries.

J&J's Stoffels said the firm's Phase III trials - which had to be interrupted briefly when one subject fell ill -- are now "in full swing", adding: "We target for results the month of January for efficacy and safety."

J&J had said in September that it hoped to win emergency authorisation to market its vaccine early next year.

Unlike some rival vaccines that require storage at extremely low temperatures, J&J's can be kept at 2.0 degrees Centigrade (35.6 Fahrenheit).