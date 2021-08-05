Trial results of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca booster dose expected this week: Report

"Sputnik V will also continue to play a leading role in vaccine combinations (mix and match approach). Sputnik V, which pioneered the heterogeneous boosting (vaccine cocktail) approach by using two different adenoviral vectors (Ad5 and Ad26) for two different shots, was first to offer a joint mix and match trial to another producer when it made an offer to AstraZeneca on November 23, 2020. Joint Sputnik V and AstraZeneca trials have been ongoing in the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Argentina since February 2021. The early positive results were announced on July 30. More positive results on immunogenicity are expected this week," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}