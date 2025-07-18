Tried intermittent fasting with your phone? Here's why digital fasting may help your eyes, mind and body

On a lazy day, while scrolling social media posts mindlessly on my phone, I stumbled upon one post that made me rethink what I was doing. It was a post by Indian actor Kunal Kapoor. He reminded me the importance of reading more and scrolling less in a world of digital excess. He emphasized on spending more time with people offline than online. And he suggested intermittent fasting with the phone: 9 hours on, 15 hours off! Digital fasting seems to be emerging as a wellness mantra, especially to beat the mental fatigue, eye strain and lack of motion that it leads to. It may seem difficult to think of, but making a conscious effort to take screen breaks can be helpful, says an expert.

Advertisement

What is digital fasting? Digital fasting refers to the conscious and periodic break from digital screen use—phones, computers, tablets, and TVs—to rest the eyes and reduce mental fatigue.

"It’s a preventive approach to mitigate digital eye strain (DES), also known as 'computer vision syndrome'. With screen use surging due to hybrid work, online learning, and entertainment, digital fasting helps reset the visual system, prevent accommodative stress, dry eye, and preserve long-term ocular comfort and function," Dr Pooja Prabhu, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, tells Health Shots.

With hybrid work models becoming almost a norm in corporate jobs, people spend long hours watching a screen. For adults with work-related or children with academic-related screen demands, managing screen exposure through structured break and eye ergonomics is crucial. That's where digital fasting comes into play.

Advertisement

What is the ideal screen time in a day? "Around 8–10 hours of screen time per day is common, but it must be counterbalanced with good practices like the '20-20-20 rule', appropriate lighting, and hydration," adds Dr Prabhu.

Otherwise, prolonged screen use has both short-term and long-term side effects.

Short-term side effects of prolonged screen use include: * Eye strain

* Headaches

* Dry eyes (reduced blinking)

* Blurred or fluctuating vision

* Neck and shoulder pain

Long-term effects may involve: * Persistent dry eye syndrome

* Progression of myopia (nearsightedness), especially in children

* Visual fatigue affecting productivity and concentration

* Potential disruption of circadian rhythms due to blue light exposure, affecting sleep and overall health

Advertisement

Benefits of digital fasting Taking regular breaks from screens may significantly reduce digital eye strain symptoms.

"Regular breaks allow the eye muscles to relax, replenish the tear film, and relieve visual fatigue. Even short, 1–2 minute breaks every 20–30 minutes can make a significant difference," says the expert.

You may notice improvement within 24 to 72 hours of reduced screen time, especially in symptoms like dryness, eye fatigue, and headaches. For chronic cases, especially with dry eye syndrome, it may take a few weeks of consistent digital fasting and supportive care (like lubricating drops) to see full resolution.

Your screen time before bed also matters when it comes to digital eye strain. The doctor suggests a minimum of 1 hour of screen-free time before bed is ideal, and 2 hours is even better!

Advertisement