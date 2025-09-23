Trump’s ‘autism linked to Tylenol’ claim debunked by health regulators, doctors worldwide: ‘Irresponsible messaging’

Medical experts are raising an alarm after US President Donald Trump warned pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, linking the painkiller (paracetamol) to rising autism rates.

Groups like the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) have voiced that acetaminophen is safe for use during pregnancy. They further stressed that there is no evidence to support Trump’s claim.

What did Trump say? Donald Trump insisted that "taking Tylenol is not good" and to “fight like hell not to take it.” He said pregnant people should "tough it out," and that only an "extremely high fever" would justify taking the over-the-counter medicine.

"There's a rumour -- and I don't know if it's so or not -- that Cuba they don't have Tylenol because they don't have the money for Tylenol. And they have virtually no autism," Trump said on Monday at the White House and went on to add, “The Amish, as an example. They have essentially no autism.”

What experts are saying? Steven Fleischman, the president of the ACOG, said in a statement that such claims are ‘irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients.’

“Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy.”

The UK’s MHRA said there is no evidence linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism and continues to recommend it for pain relief. Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) echoed a similar view, reconfirming that the drug is safe to use.

Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said, as reported by The Guardian, “a thorough review of existing research suggesting a potential link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism and attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children has not established a causal relationship.”

Tylenol posted on Instagram an acknowledgement that followers “may have questions about conflicting information” in recent media coverage.

“What we can tell you is: credible, independent scientific data continues to show no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism. Medical and public organisations agree,” reads the video.

Yale School of Public Health Associate Professor Dr. Zeyan Liew, PhD, MPH, who is doing extensive research into Tylenol use during pregnancy also said that there is no evidence yet to prove whether Tylenol causes autism.

“Indeed, there have been multiple observational studies conducted across different populations that show associations between frequent use of Tylenol in pregnancy and some negative effects on a child’s neurodevelopment. However, not all studies are specific about autism. Further, whether other possible factors related to Tylenol use are driving these associations needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” he added.