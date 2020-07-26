Covid-19 pandemic appears to have dampened India’s aim to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. The real-time data available with the Union health ministry shows that notification of TB cases dropped to 9.14 lakh between January and June 2020 from 12.50 lakh notified during same period in 2019 -- indicating that the actual number of TB infections may have been underreported amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Health experts have attributed the drop in notified TB cases to the coronavirus-induced healthcare crisis, especially during the 70-day nationwide lockdown. The pandemic has severely hit country’s medical services, exacerbating the woes of non-covid patients.

According to the data shared by the government, during the lockdown between April and June this year, about 3.4 lakh TB infections were reported, down nearly 48% from the same period of the previous year.

“Drop in TB notification is a cumulative result arising from several causes. The most important being physical lack of access to TB services in review of transport restrictions, deployment of TB staff to covid-19 and use of TB diagnostic technologies (CBNAAT) for covid-19 diagnosis," said Dr Nerges Mistry, Director at the Foundation for Medical Research.

According to the data, during the month of April only, when curbs were most stringent during the lockdown, TB notifications declined by 63% to 80,725 cases from 2,21,632 cases reported in April 2019.

TB and covid- 19 have common symptoms, which may have propelled fears of stigma for both diseases affecting early reporting, Mistry added.

“Besides late and wrong diagnosis, covid-19 is likely to engender poor outcomes in TB due to compromised poor patient follow-up and a leaky supply chain of drugs to distal treatment centres. Practical alternate models of service delivery such a s tele consults can spur better health seeking behaviours and diagnosis," Mistry said.

Mistry advised that the private sector diagnostics could be employed to bridge the gap caused by the repurposing of public sector diagnostic machines for covid-19.

“Other methods of service delivery such as e-pharmacies and disbursal of publicly supplied TB drugs from private chemists could also be considered to reduce in-person interactions and travel," said Mistry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again said that India has set a target for complete elimination of TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030.

