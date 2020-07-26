Covid-19 pandemic appears to have dampened India’s aim to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. The real-time data available with the Union health ministry shows that notification of TB cases dropped to 9.14 lakh between January and June 2020 from 12.50 lakh notified during same period in 2019 -- indicating that the actual number of TB infections may have been underreported amid the covid-19 pandemic.