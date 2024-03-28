Twitch streamer Ninja diagnosed with Melanoma. All you need to know about skin cancer
Melanoma is a form of skin cancer originating from melanocytes, typically caused by UV light exposure. Symptoms include changes in moles and skin growths. Regular self-exams and skin checks can help with early detection and successful treatment.
Richard Tyler Blevins, popularly known as Ninja, a renowned Twitch streamer and Fortnite gamer, recently disclosed that he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
