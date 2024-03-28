Richard Tyler Blevins, popularly known as Ninja , a renowned Twitch streamer and Fortnite gamer, recently disclosed that he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

In a post on X, Ninja penned, “Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages. I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it."

Here are the essential details about melanoma:

What is Melanoma?

According to a report by Mayoclinic, Melanoma is a form of skin cancer originating from melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin pigment. Melanin gives skin its colour.

Typically, melanoma develops on areas of the skin frequently exposed to sunlight, such as the arms, back, face, and legs. It can also occur in the eyes. In rare cases, melanoma may develop internally, such as within the nasal passages or throat.

What are the symptoms?

Initial signs of melanoma commonly include alterations in existing moles or the emergence of new pigmented or irregular-looking growths on the skin. It's important to note that melanoma can manifest without the presence of a preexisting mole and may develop on otherwise healthy skin.

Symptoms of melanoma can arise anywhere on the body, with the condition typically originating in areas exposed to sunlight, such as the arms, back, face, and legs.

However, melanoma can also occur in less sun-exposed areas like the soles of the feet, palms of the hands, and fingernail beds.

Dark brown/black moles

Mayoclinic noted that individuals with brown and Black skin tend to have typical moles that are darker in color, often appearing as dark brown or black. These moles typically exhibit a well-defined border, clearly separating them from the surrounding skin.

They are generally oval or round in shape and are typically smaller than 1/4 inch (about 6 millimeters) in diameter. Moles commonly begin to emerge during childhood, and new moles may continue to form until around the age of 40.

By adulthood, most individuals have between 10 and 40 moles. It's worth noting that moles can evolve in appearance over time, and some may even fade away as individuals age, Mayoclinic noted.

Consult a doctor if you find THESE changes

Asymmetrical shape: Look for moles with halves that appear noticeably different from each other.

Changes in color: Be cautious of growths with multiple colors or irregular color patterns.

Changes in size: Monitor moles for new growth exceeding 1/4 inch (about 6 millimeters) in diameter.

Changes in symptoms: Take note of new symptoms like itching or bleeding associated with moles.

Unusual border: Pay attention to moles with irregular, notched, or scalloped borders.

How to lower your risk of melanoma and other skin cancers?

Limiting sun exposure: Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours (10 am to 4 pm).

Using sunscreen: Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

Wearing protective clothing: Cover exposed skin with clothing, hats, and sunglasses to shield against harmful UV rays.

Seeking shade: Stay in the shade whenever possible, especially during peak sun hours.

Avoiding tanning beds: Refrain from using tanning beds, as they emit harmful UV radiation.

Performing self-exams: Regularly examine your skin for any changes, including new moles, changes in size, shape, or colour of existing moles, and any unusual growths or spots.

Getting regular skin checks: Schedule annual skin exams with a dermatologist, especially if you have a history of skin cancer or numerous moles.

