Home >Science >Health >Two existing drugs prevent covid-19 in human cells: Study

BOSTON : Two existing drugs inhibit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from infecting human cells in the lab, a study has found.

According to the study, published in the journal PNAS, both drugs, vacuolin-1 and apilimod, originally developed years ago, target a large enzyme called PIKfyve kinase.

Before this study, little was known about this enzyme's role in COVID-19 infection, the researchers said.

The work, which will need to be replicated in human trials, suggests a potential new target for COVID-19 therapies, they said.

"Our findings show that targeting this kinase through a small-molecule antiviral against SARS-CoV-2 may be an effective strategy to lessen the progression or seriousness of COVID-19," said study co-senior author Tomas Kirchhausen, a professor at the Harvard Medical School (HMS) in the US.

Kirchhausen said he discovered vacuolin-1 16 years ago, while apilimod was developed by a company called LAM Therapeutics.

Kirchhausen performed cell biology studies with SARS-CoV-2 virus in the lab of Sean Whelan, who had been part of the Center for Excellence team at HMS.

"Within a week, we knew apilimod worked extremely well in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection in human cells in the lab," said Kirchhausen, who initially published this discovery on the bioRxiv pre-print website in April 2020.

That pre-print also included a review of apilimod's effectiveness against Ebola and SARS-CoV-2.

"We found that like apilimod, vacuolin-1 is a very strong inhibitor for viral infection in the lab," said Kirchhausen.

The HMS researchers noted that an unrelated group has published a paper in the journal Nature, showing that, in a screen of 12,000 clinical-stage or FDA-approved small molecules, apilimod was one of the best drugs for inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 virus replication.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
UP Minister for Health Atul Garg interacts with a plasma donor during the inauguration of the Plasma Bank, in Noida. (PTI)

UP minister Atul Garg tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout