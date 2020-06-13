Two more coronavirus symptoms added to the list by Health Ministry

Two more symptoms, anosmia and ageusia have been added to the list of previous seven coronavirus symptoms by the Health ministry.

Anosmia refers to the loss of smell, while ageusia refers to the loss of taste. According to Health Ministry these two symptoms have been reported before the onset of the respiratory symptoms.

The other seven symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia and rhinorrhea, sore throat and diarrhea.

According to a health ministry document transmission from one person to other occurs through close contact via the respiratory droplets that are released when the infected person talks, sneezes or coughs.

India has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported in the country with the overall tally now over the 3 lakh mark.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are three most affected states in the country with more than 175,000 cases.

