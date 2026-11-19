Are you reaching for a can of soda whenever you feel thirsty? While drinking two sugar-sweetened beverages a day does not automatically mean you will develop pancreatic cancer, doctors say making high-sugar drinks a daily habit can affect metabolic health and contribute to conditions associated with the disease.

The possible connection between sugary beverages and pancreatic cancer is more complicated than a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Some observational studies have reported an association between high consumption of sugary drinks and pancreatic cancer, but the findings are inconsistent and do not establish that the beverages cause the disease.

Dr Saneya Pandrowala, Consultant GI & HPB Oncosurgery, KIMS Hospital, Thane, said there is no scientific evidence proving that drinking two glasses of sugar-sweetened soda daily increases pancreatic cancer risk. She noted that observational studies examining the possible association have produced mixed results.

Dr Rommel Tickoo, Senior Director – Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, also cautioned against treating the number of drinks as a direct predictor of cancer.

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"There is no single study proving that two sodas a day directly cause pancreatic cancer the way smoking causes lung cancer," he said.

However, doctors point to the possible indirect effects of regularly consuming sugary beverages, particularly weight gain, obesity and insulin resistance.

How can sugary drinks affect pancreatic health? Sugar-sweetened beverages can add substantial calories to a person's diet without providing the fibre found in whole fruits. Regular consumption may contribute to weight gain and metabolic abnormalities, including insulin resistance.

Dr Unmesh Mukherjee, Consultant Radiation Oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, said frequent consumption of sugary drinks can cause rapid increases in blood glucose, prompting the pancreas to release insulin. Over time, metabolic changes, including insulin resistance and inflammation, may contribute to an environment associated with cancer development.

Dr Tickoo similarly explained that repeated blood glucose spikes can place additional demands on the body's insulin-regulating system. He said obesity and type 2 diabetes are established risk factors for pancreatic cancer, although the precise mechanisms connecting sugary beverages with the disease remain under investigation.

Dr Pandrowala said the possible link is largely indirect, involving increased calorie intake, weight gain and metabolic changes. She added that chronic inflammation and changes in insulin signalling may also play a role, but the exact mechanisms are not yet fully understood.

Is the risk limited to carbonated soft drinks? No. The concern relates to added sugar rather than carbonation itself, doctors said. Packaged fruit drinks, energy drinks, sweetened iced teas and coffees can also contribute to excessive sugar consumption.

"The fizz has nothing to do with it—plain sparkling water is completely harmless. What matters is the concentrated liquid sugar," Dr Tickoo said.

He cautioned that switching from carbonated drinks to packaged juices or sweetened iced teas does not necessarily reduce sugar intake. Dr Pandrowala also advised consumers to pay attention to added-sugar content across different beverage categories.

Dr Mukherjee recommended checking nutritional labels before making packaged beverages a regular part of one's diet.

What are the established risk factors for pancreatic cancer? Pancreatic cancer has several recognised risk factors, and lifestyle can influence some of them. Smoking is an important preventable risk factor, while obesity and type 2 diabetes have also been associated with increased susceptibility.

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Dr Tickoo said smoking can expose pancreatic cells to carcinogenic chemicals, while excess abdominal fat can contribute to inflammation and insulin resistance. He also explained that the relationship between diabetes and pancreatic cancer can work in both directions: long-standing type 2 diabetes is associated with increased risk, while new-onset diabetes in older adults can sometimes be an early warning sign of an underlying tumour.

Heavy alcohol consumption can contribute to chronic pancreatitis, a condition involving prolonged inflammation and damage to the pancreas. A family history and inherited genetic factors can also influence risk.

Dr D R Kulkarni, Consultant, Gastrointestinal and HPB Surgeon, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, Bandra (West), did not identify diabetes as an established risk factor in his response. This differs from the risk factors discussed by the other specialists.

Should you stop drinking soft drinks altogether? Reducing sugary beverages can support weight management and metabolic health, but doctors caution against treating their elimination as a guaranteed way to prevent pancreatic cancer.

Dr Pandrowala recommended water as an alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages. Dr Mukherjee also emphasised maintaining a healthy weight, eating fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly, controlling blood sugar and avoiding tobacco.

Dr Kulkarni said reducing sugary drinks can help manage weight and other metabolic conditions, but added that there is no evidence that eliminating them alone will reduce pancreatic cancer risk. He recommended maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol and following a balanced diet.

Warning signs that should not be ignored Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect in its early stages. Doctors advise seeking medical attention for persistent or unusual symptoms, including unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, persistent abdominal or back pain, jaundice and new-onset diabetes, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms.

Dr Tickoo highlighted painless jaundice, dark urine, pale or greasy stools, unexplained weight loss and a persistent upper-abdominal ache radiating to the back as symptoms that warrant prompt medical evaluation.