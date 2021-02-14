OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Two suspected Ebola cases in Guinea capital Conakry, says WHO chief
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AFP)
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AFP)

Two suspected Ebola cases in Guinea capital Conakry, says WHO chief

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:21 AM IST Staff Writer

'WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry,' Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet

The World Health Organization said today two suspected cases of Ebola had been reported in Guinea's capital Conakry.

"WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry," the UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet, adding that "confirmatory testing" was underway.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout