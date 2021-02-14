Two suspected Ebola cases in Guinea capital Conakry, says WHO chief

'WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry,' Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet

The World Health Organization said today two suspected cases of Ebola had been reported in Guinea's capital Conakry.

