Two suspected Ebola cases in Guinea capital Conakry, says WHO chief

Two suspected Ebola cases in Guinea capital Conakry, says WHO chief1 min read . 05:21 AM IST
'WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry,' Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet
The World Health Organization said today two suspected cases of Ebola had been reported in Guinea's capital Conakry.
"WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry," the UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet, adding that "confirmatory testing" was underway.
