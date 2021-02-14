Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >Two suspected Ebola cases in Guinea capital Conakry, says WHO chief
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Two suspected Ebola cases in Guinea capital Conakry, says WHO chief

1 min read . 05:21 AM IST Staff Writer

'WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry,' Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet

The World Health Organization said today two suspected cases of Ebola had been reported in Guinea's capital Conakry.

"WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry," the UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet, adding that "confirmatory testing" was underway.

