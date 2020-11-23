UK may give go-ahead to Pfizer covid-19 vaccine by end of week: Report

UK may give go-ahead to Pfizer covid-19 vaccine by end of week: Report1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2020, 05:48 AM IST
- Health officials said it was too early to commit to a timetable for the administration of the vaccine
- The provisional schedule still depends on the authorization and arrival of the vaccines
Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine could get the green light in the U.K. in less than a week, the Telegraph reports, citing unidentified government sources.
The U.K.’s National Health Service has made plans to start administering vaccines from Dec. 1. Every adult in the country could be vaccinated by April, according to draft plans. The roll-out for people between 18 and 50 years old could start late January, after older people and front line workers are vaccinated, according to the Telegraph.
The provisional schedule still depends on the authorization and arrival of the vaccines. Health officials said it was too early to commit to a timetable for the administration of the vaccine, the Telegraph reports.
