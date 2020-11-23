Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Science >Health >UK may give go-ahead to Pfizer covid-19 vaccine by end of week: Report
The provisional schedule still depends on the authorization and arrival of the vaccines.

UK may give go-ahead to Pfizer covid-19 vaccine by end of week: Report

1 min read . 05:48 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Health officials said it was too early to commit to a timetable for the administration of the vaccine
  • The provisional schedule still depends on the authorization and arrival of the vaccines

Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine could get the green light in the U.K. in less than a week, the Telegraph reports, citing unidentified government sources.

Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine could get the green light in the U.K. in less than a week, the Telegraph reports, citing unidentified government sources.

The U.K.’s National Health Service has made plans to start administering vaccines from Dec. 1. Every adult in the country could be vaccinated by April, according to draft plans. The roll-out for people between 18 and 50 years old could start late January, after older people and front line workers are vaccinated, according to the Telegraph.

The U.K.’s National Health Service has made plans to start administering vaccines from Dec. 1. Every adult in the country could be vaccinated by April, according to draft plans. The roll-out for people between 18 and 50 years old could start late January, after older people and front line workers are vaccinated, according to the Telegraph.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The provisional schedule still depends on the authorization and arrival of the vaccines. Health officials said it was too early to commit to a timetable for the administration of the vaccine, the Telegraph reports.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.