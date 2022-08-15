UK approves Covid vaccine targeting both Omicron, first strain

Signaling a wider acceptance of such kinds of vaccines, European Medicines Agency(EMA) officials expect that the COVID variant-adapted vaccines will be approved in the European Union by September. They also hinted that the regulator is exploring possibilities of using booster shots that also target the older BA.1 variant as the ones that are specifically focused on boosting immunity against the newer subvariants are lagging in the clinical development.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}