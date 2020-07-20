UK-based drug development company Synairgen Plc today said its its wholly-owned inhaled formulation of interferon beta helped reduce the risk of developing severe diseases in hospitalised COVID-19 patients , according to data from a trial of more than 100 people in the UK. Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein, which regulates the body's antiviral responses.

The trial, which used interferon beta, showed that patients who were given Synairgen's formulation had a 79% lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo. Patients who received the drug, SNG001, were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19 as those on placebo, the company said.

"We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients who progressed from ‘requiring oxygen’ to ‘requiring ventilation’. It also showed that patients who received SNG001 were at least twice as likely to recover to the point where their everyday activities were not compromised through having been infected by SARS-CoV-2," said Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen.

In addition, "SNG001 has significantly reduced breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe COVID-19. This assessment of SNG001 in COVID-19 patients could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients," he added.

Synairgen Plc said it efforts are now focused on working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential COVID-19 treatment "as rapidly as possible."

Professor Tom Wilkinson, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Southampton and Trial Chief Investigator, said: "The results confirm our belief that interferon beta, a widely known drug that, by injection, has been approved for use in a number of other indications, has huge potential as an inhaled drug to be able to restore the lung’s immune response, enhancing protection, accelerating recovery and countering the impact of SARS-CoV-2 virus."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via