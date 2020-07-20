UK company says its inhaled drug could be a 'breakthrough' in covid treatment

"We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients who progressed from ‘requiring oxygen’ to ‘requiring ventilation’. It also showed that patients who received SNG001 were at least twice as likely to recover to the point where their everyday activities were not compromised through having been infected by SARS-CoV-2," said Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen.